Ricky Gervais Spends Day After Golden Globes Mocking Outraged Media Critics

The only thing more savage than Ricky Gervais’s performance at the Golden Globes — and more welcome from viewers fed up with self-righteous lectures from Hollywood and the media — is his response to the outrage of his critics. The comedian spent the 24 hours after his self-declared “last time” hosting the show mocking various media outlets and personalities bemoaning his instantly viral comments Sunday night.

In a series of tweets and retweets starting soon after he delivered his now-famous opening remarks — in which he instructed award winners to “come up, accept your little award, thank your agent, and your God and f*** off, OK?” and repeatedly called out Hollywood hypocrisy — Gervais held his critics and their complaints up to scorn for his followers, which he noted at one point during the day had grown by 300,000 since his epic final time hosting the Globes. Among the outlets and entities whose responses Gervais ridiculed are The Los Angeles Times, The Hollywood Reporter, The Independent and the very show he hosted. Below are some highlights from his tweets and retweets.

Sunday night, Gervais retweeted a post from comedian Doug Stanhope blasting the “dumb show” Gervais was hosting and the “douchebags” in the audience (posts below): “Just watched @ rickygervais opening for some dumb award show. Not only did he kill it, but if you watch the stars in the audience to see who laughs or doesn’t, you can tell who the douchebags really are.”

Gervais then mockingly highlighted the L.A. Times’ Lorraine Ali lamenting him telling the self-congratulatory Hollywood elite “they sucked”: “The # GoldenGlobes mood was already sober thanks to an impeachment, threat of war with Iran and Australian bush fires. The last thing anyone needed was Ricky Gervais there, telling them they sucked.”