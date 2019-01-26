Ricky Gervais Rips the Left: If I Defend Freedom of Speech ‘I’m Suddenly an Alt Right Nazi’

British Comedian And Actor Ricky Gervais Tore Into The Left Wednesday, Asking Why He’s Suddenly Condemned As An “alt Right Nazi” For Defending Free Speech.

“I’m an old fashioned liberal lefty, champagne socialist type of guy. A pro-equality, opportunity-for-all, welfare state snowflake. But, if I ever defend freedom of speech on here, I’m suddenly an alt right nazi. How did that happen?” Ricky Gervais said.

I'm an old fashioned liberal lefty, champagne socialist type of guy. A pro-equality, opportunity-for-all, welfare state snowflake. But, if I ever defend freedom of speech on here, I'm suddenly an alt right nazi. How did that happen? pic.twitter.com/9pYrTJlQHK — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 23, 2019

Indeed, the U.K. Office star has repeatedly expressed his views as a liberal and an atheist, but has also shown support for free speech and spoken out against political correctness. In 2016, he predicted President Trump’s victory due to the forces of political correctness in modern America.

“People are tired of being told they can’t say things, so he’s suddenly this poster boy for saying what’s on your mind, however terrible it is,” he said.- READ MORE