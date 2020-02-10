Ricky Gervais rips Hollywood elites at the Oscars ‘only time their badly-paid migrant staff will get time off’

Ricky Gervais is fast-becoming the greatest tool in the conservative war chest, and he’s a liberal!

The comedian is back at it  – he’s thrashing Hollywood elites just before the Oscars kick-off.

Gervais took to Twitter where he ripped the smug Hollywood hypocrites by saying: “I can’t wait to hear all your inspirational speeches about equality, and it’s great that the 3 hours you’re here tonight is the only time your badly paid migrant house staff will get some time off to sleep this week” – read more

