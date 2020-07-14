Ricky Gervais: ‘Just Because You’re Offended, It Doesn’t Mean You’re Right’

Comedian Ricky Gervais continued his crusade on politically correct cancel culture by defending free speech.

Speaking with talkRadio, Gervais called this cancel culture a “weird sort of fascism.”

“There’s this new weird sort of fascism of people thinking they know what you can say and what you can’t and it’s a really weird thing… that there’s this new trendy myth that people who want free speech want to say awful things all the time. It’s just isn’t true, it protects everyone,” Gervais said.

“If you’re mildly left-wing on Twitter, you’re suddenly Trotsky, right? If your mildly conservative, if you’re Hitler and if your centrist and you look at both arguments, you’re a coward,” he continued.

Ricky Gervais is an avid freedom of speech supporter, and though he supports some curtailments of it in the form of libel and slander laws, he ultimately cautioned against the criminalization of speech that some people might find offensive.

“Just because you’re offended it doesn’t mean you’re right,” he said. – READ MORE

