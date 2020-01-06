Ricky Gervais destroys Hollywood liberals: ‘You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything’

British comedian Ricky Gervais tore into Hollywood on Sunday night as the host of the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards.

Gervais told millions of viewers watching around the world that the room filled with A-list actors and corporate moguls, such as Tom Hanks, Al Pacino, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Apple CEO Tim Cook, were in no position to lecture the country on politics—or anything else for that matter.

Ricky Gervais to celebrities at the Golden Globes: “You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world.” Ends by telling award winners to “f**k off.” Incredible video: pic.twitter.com/awdL4E2Zyf — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 6, 2020

Ricky Gervais: “…You say you’re woke but the companies you work for…Apple, Amazon, Disney…if ISIS started a streaming service you’d call your agent, wouldn’t you. If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech…” pic.twitter.com/rVRIng2JAH — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 6, 2020

“So, if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So, if you win, come up, accept your little award. Thank your agent and your god, and f*** off!”

So-called “woke” corporations were not spared of the comic’s ridicule either as Gervais took aim at the business practices of several entertainment giants. – read more