Ricky Gervais bashes rich celebrities complaining about coronavirus quarantine: ‘I just don’t want to hear it’

Ricky Gervais has some choice words for rich celebrities who are complaining about being under coronavirus quarantine in multimillion-dollar mansions.

The 58-year-old comedian took notice of stars that have been reacting negatively to being in isolation in an effort to curtail the spread of COVID-19. Ellen DeGeneres returned to do her talk show from home where she caught backlash for joking that being in quarantine is like a prison. Meanwhile, Sam Smith and Kelly Ripa got emotional during video interviews while talking about the struggles of staying at home.

In a new interview with The Sun, Gervais pulled no punches in lambasting the affluent celebrities for struggling under the new conditions.

“After this is over I never want to hear people moaning about the welfare state again, I never want to hear people moaning about nurses again. Or porters,” he explained. “These people are doing 14-hour shifts and not complaining. Wearing masks, and being left with sores, after risking their own health and their families’ health selflessly. But then I see someone complaining about being in a mansion with a swimming pool. And, you know, honestly, I just don’t want to hear it.”

After his seemingly angry rant, the comedian pivoted to a lighter tone, noting that he’s doing fine under quarantine given that he was always more of an introvert. – READ MORE

