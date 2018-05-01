Rick Scott hauls in $3.2 million in opening weeks of Senate campaign

Florida Gov. Rick Scott raised $3.2 million in the first three weeks of his bid for the Senate against Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla.

Many expected Scott’s campaign to be a fundraising juggernaut. Scott has delivered, raising close to Nelson’s total during the first three months of 2018 after announcing his bid on April 9.

“It is clear that Americans are ready to see a change in Washington,” Scott said in a statement. “I appreciate the support of everyone who has helped us reach this incredible announcement today, but this is just the start. I look forward to continuing to tell Floridians why we need to get rid of the career politicians and make Washington work for us.” – READ MORE

