Rick Santorum to CNN panel: Give your home address to immigrants if you’re worried about family separations (VIDEO)

Former Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa., challenged panelists on a CNN segment Sunday to give their home addresses to people hoping to cross the U.S. border if they are so concerned about family separations occurring in the aftermath of the Trump administration’s decision to prosecute all illegal immigrants.

“This is what I would say to all of you,” Santorum, a CNN commentator, told the panel, pre-empting their attempts to sound “compassionate.”

“You want America to be open, fine. I would argue give your addresses out and tell the people who come to this country, you can come to my house,” he continued. “You can come to my house and you can stay here as long as you want. I will pay for your education. I will pay for your healthcare.”

But Santorum, a staunch Catholic, said he understood religious leaders objecting to Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ evocation of the Bible to defend President Trump’s choice to enforce a “zero-tolerance” policy toward illegal border crossings. – READ MORE

