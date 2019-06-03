Rick Barry: US should help veterans before it worries about illegal immigrants

Basketball Hall of Famer Rick Barry said Sunday the U.S. should be helping out those who served the country first before spending “billions of dollars on people who aren’t even supposed to be in this country.”

Barry, during an appearance on “Life, Liberty & Levin,” told host Mark Levin no one can justify a country that is borrowing money to give it away to countries where leaders are getting richer and are leaving out the people who are actually supposed to receive the help.

HANNITY CALLS OUT THE MEDIA FOR THEIR COVERAGE OF MUELLER’S ‘CLARIFICATION’

“Then we spend billions of dollars on people who aren’t even supposed to be in this country,” Barry said. “And I know we were found on immigrants … but the people came over here and did it the proper way and they took pride in being part of America.”

Barry added that veterans need to be getting more help.

“The way we treat our military — or the people who have helped to make this country what it is today — is reprehensible that we have these guys living out in the streets,” he said. – READ MORE