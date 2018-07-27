‘Rick and Morty’ Co-Creator Justin Roiland Posted Nude Drawing of Barron Trump

A Nude Drawing Of President Donald Trump’s 12-year-old Son Barron Posted By The Creator Of Rick And Morty Justin Roiland Has Resurfaced, Days After His Co-creator Dan Harmon apologized For A Fake Baby Rape Video He Filmed In 2009.

In the drawing posted by Justin Roiland in April 2017, Barron Trump is seen wearing a pair of virtual reality goggles and a t-shirt but is naked from the waist down. President Trump and cartoon characters Homer Simpson and Family Guy’s Peter Griffin are also seen in the background of the image.

“Donald trump forcing baron to play VR, while homer and Peter eat smurfs nearby,” Roiland wrote in the now-deleted tweet. An image of the tweet with the drawing was captured and published by the Gateway Pundit, which edited out Barron Trump’s exposed genitals.

The drawing is signed by a man named Jim Davis on an erasable whiteboard, although it is not believed to be the Jim Davis who created Garfield. – READ MORE

