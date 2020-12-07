Rich People & Journalists Made Exempt From Having To Enter COVID Quarantine In UK

Journalists and rich people defined as “high value business travellers” will be made exempt from having to enter a 2 week COVID quarantine when they return to the UK under new rules announced by the government.

“From 4am on Saturday, people in a number of categories will no longer have to self-isolate upon returning to England, even if they are travelling from a country not on the travel corridors list,” reports Sky News.

Those categories include journalists, “high value business travellers,” performing arts professionals and wealthy sports stars.

Under current rules, anyone returning from a country not on the UK’s “travel corridor” list has to self-isolate at home for 14 days or face escalating fines.

Public Health England said the new measures will not raise the risk of domestic transmission of coronavirus.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --