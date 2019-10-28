Rich Libs in Silicon Valley to Host ‘Poverty Simulation’

Residents of Cupertino, Calif., and the surrounding enclaves populated by wealthy liberals will soon have the opportunity to attend a government-sponsored “poverty simulation” designed to educate participants on “the reality of a Silicon Valley that grows in disparity as much as prosperity.”

The event will take place on Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Cupertino Senior Center. During the two-hour simulation, participants will “work to overcome barriers to social services, live off insufficient income, and encounter unforeseen economic obstacles along the way,” according to the City of Cupertino website.

The City of Cupertino, West Valley Community Services, & Step Up Silicon Valley are hosting a Poverty Simulation on Saturday, November 2 from 10 a.m. to noon at Cupertino Community Hall. Spots are limited. RSVP at https://t.co/zzTMsSjm8C. pic.twitter.com/m50tSZYf3U — Cupertino (@CityofCupertino) September 25, 2019

The poverty simulation will be hosted by the city and two local nonprofits, West Valley Community Services and Step Up Silicon Valley. The latter group describes itself as a "social innovation network focused on reducing poverty."