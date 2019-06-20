Rich-Kid Democrat Staffer Who Doxxed Political Enemies Gets Four Years In Prison

A 27-year-old former Democratic staffer who doxxed Republican senators during Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s 2018 confirmation hearings was sentenced to four years in prison on Wednesday.

Jackson Cosko – a Sanders supporter and son of a millionaire San Francisco developer tied to both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (CA) and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) – pleaded guilty in April to five felonies “related to an unparalleled effort to ransack a Senate office, extorting a Democratic senator, illegally harming Republicans for their political views, and blackmailing a witness,” writes the Daily Caller‘s Luke Rosiak.

Cosko was a staffer for Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH), and later Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX). While in Hasan’s office working as a systems administrator – and completely separate of the doxxing incident, he installed keylogging equipment that stole work and personal email passwords, downloaded a “massive trove” of data from Senate systems, and repeatedly used someone else’s key to enter the office. You know, like a spy would do.

Prosecutor Demian Ahn said during trial that Cosko’s actions resulted in “the largest data breach in Senate history.”

"These are deliberate and malicious crimes that the defendant engaged in," said Ahn, accusing the defendant of a "months-long, deliberately planned, meticulously executed crime spree."