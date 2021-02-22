Rich Business-Class Flyers Now Exempt From Wearing A Mask

Flying in first class comes with lots of perks, but Cathay Pacific Airways is upping the ante during the pandemic by exempting wealthy passengers from wearing masks in certain situations, according to Executive Traveller.

The Hong Kong-based airliner created a waiver on wearing a mask for first class and business class travelers who are reclined in their seats. The new policy doesn’t apply for economy seating as they must keep their masks on at all times.

In a statement, the carrier elaborated more on the mask-wearing exemption, arguing that “seats in first and business class are more spacious with partitions, and passengers are exempted when lying flat for sleep.” The airline insisted that its aircraft fleet is equipped with air filtration systems “capable of filtering 99.9999% of dust particles, including virus and bacteria.”