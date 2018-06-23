Politics
Rhode Island Passes Bill to Keep Trump Off 2020 Ballot If He Doesn’t Release Tax Returns
Rhode Island’s state Senate on Tuesday passed a bill that would require candidates for president and vice president to make their tax returns public in order to get on the Rhode Island ballot.
The bill — which passed by a 34-to-3 vote — now goes to the state House.
The legislation’s lead sponsor, Sen. Gayle Goldin (D), noted that every presidential candidate since Richard Nixon voluntarily released their tax returns until Donald Trump’s presidential run.
“Tax returns provide essential information about candidates’ conflicts of interest,” Goldin argued. – READ MORE
