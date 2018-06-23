Rhode Island Passes Bill to Keep Trump Off 2020 Ballot If He Doesn’t Release Tax Returns

Rhode Island’s state Senate on Tuesday passed a bill that would require candidates for president and vice president to make their tax returns public in order to get on the Rhode Island ballot.

The bill — which passed by a 34-to-3 vote — now goes to the state House.

The legislation’s lead sponsor, Sen. Gayle Goldin (D), noted that every presidential candidate since Richard Nixon voluntarily released their tax returns until Donald Trump’s presidential run.

“Tax returns provide essential information about candidates’ conflicts of interest,” Goldin argued. – READ MORE Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1