Rhode Island is now using military personnel to ‘hunt down’ certain people over coronavirus

Rhode Island is deploying the National Guard and state police to “hunt down” certain people over the coronavirus.

According to Bloomberg News, military personnel and police officers are searching for individuals from New York who are seeking refuge in The Ocean State. Any New Yorkers found in the state will be forced to undergo a 14-day quarantine. If they do not comply, they will be subject to fines and jail time.

On Friday police began stopping cars with New York license plates. On Saturday, National Guard troops will begin going door-to-door in search of New Yorkers.

“Right now we have a pinpointed risk,” Gov. Gina Raimondo (D) said on Friday. “That risk is called New York City.”

“Yesterday I announced and today I reiterated: Anyone coming to Rhode Island in any way from New York must be quarantined,” the governor said. “By order. Will be enforced. Enforceable by law,” Raimondo also said. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --