Rhode Island governor orders state agencies to only use internet services that follow net neutrality rules

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo (D) ordered state agencies to use internet providers who observe net neutrality rules, the Providence Journal reported Tuesday.

Raimondo said she issued the executive order so Rhode Islanders can “rely on the free exchange of information on the internet including the ability to access the content of their choosing.”

The order mimics legislation pending in the state’s General Assembly that is intended to incentivize internet providers into following the Obama-era rules repealed by President Trump’s Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Montana have signed similar orders for their state agencies, according to Raimondo’s office. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1