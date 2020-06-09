Rhode Island Donut Shop to End Military and Police Discounts

A Rhode Island donut shop announced it will end its military and police discounts after a Providence firefighter reported being racially profiled by two police officers.

“We’re fed up. Until local police takes action to solve problems with racism & injustice, @alliesdonuts will choose to stand with the people of our great state,” the store wrote Saturday on Instagram. “We will no longer offer military or police discounts. Thank you for your service, and shame on you for your silence.”

In its Instagram story, Allie’s Donuts says it is dropping police and military discounts. pic.twitter.com/D6Fl0RX1UC — Ashley Cullinane (@AshCullinane) June 6, 2020

The store said the profiling incident was “an example of terrible job performance” and that the officers would not face any consequences.

At a protest on Friday, a Providence firefighter told a reporter he had been profiled by two police officers earlier in the week. He said the officers approached him with guns drawn even though he was in his firefighter uniform. – READ MORE

