True Pundit

Politics

Revolving Door: It Took CNN Less Than 48 Hours To Hire Comey’s Assistant

Posted on by
Share:

The former FBI agent who announced his retirement from the federal agency in a New York Times column Friday after claiming the “relentless attacks on the bureau” made it “impossible” to continue working there, promptly received a CNN job as a law enforcement analyst in less than 48 hours.

Josh Campbell, who until a few hours ago, billed himself on his Twitter account as an “assistant” to former FBI Director James Comey (he has since deleted this fact from his bio), debuted on CNN Monday. The author section of his NYT column also notes that he served as “special assistant to the bureau’s director.”

It remains unclear why Campbell has decided to remove this information from his account, but Comey did share his Times column on Twitter Friday and said Campbell’s “voice is an important addition to the national conversation.” The hat tip signals a relationship between the two men and possible knowledge of Campbell’s new role as a cable news pundit.

The quick transition from FBI agent to on-air contributor raises questions about Campbell’s relationship with the network. The cable news network has relied on anonymous sources within the federal law enforcement agency during the Trump administration. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Just on Friday, Comey went to social media regarding the FISA memo that President Trump recently de-classified. In a word, his tweet is schizophrenic.

With half of his take already out there, Comey then shifted a full 180: “Dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen. For what? DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs.”

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange pointed out the inherent contradiction (a weird kind of schizophrenia for a guy who used to run the nation’s premier law enforcement agency).

Assange tweeted, “James Comey, master of logic: FISA memo is nothing — and also the destroyer of worlds.’” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

The tweets are objectively terrible, combining Hallmark card insipidness (look, a Christmas tree!) and vaguely “uplifting” dad commentary (a tweet that combines a Bruce Springsteen theater program and a Martin Luther King quote) with defenses of the unchecked surveillance state.

But even worse than the tweets are the support they’ve garnered. At its heart, the admiration for Comey is borne out of a deeply misplaced notion that a former director of the FBI should ever be held up as a #Resistance leader. It’s sickening to watch an avalanche of praise be heaped on a man who reported for work every day in a building still named for J. Edgar Hoover.

This country’s intelligence apparatus exists to protect its own and ensure its survival—aims that it carries out, even as presidents come and go, with brutal efficiency. Comey ran an agency that’s spent the last nearly two decades vastly expanding its warrantless surveillance, instituting rules to spy on journalists, and infiltrating activist groups.

The absolute last thing we need right now is to embrace the FBI—especially an ex-FBI head who spent the Bush administration twice giving a thumbs-up to the use of waterboarding and offering a full-throated defense of indefinitely detaining American citizens on American soil. Working for an agency that actively tries to subvert American civil liberties is not honorable. So let’s stop making Comey out as a hero, and for god’s sake, let’s try and make him stop tweeting. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Comey tweeted Friday afternoon: “That’s it? Dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen. For what? DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs.”

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

James Comey keeps Tweeting like a man with an immunity deal.

Or he could be channeling his inner WWE villain.

Whatever the genesis, he’s getting his tall ass kicked all over Twitter with his poor man’s Norman Rockwell literary shtick.

We haven’t seen this type of vicious public reviews for the FBI since the late Joan Rivers panned J. Edgar Hoover’s dress collection on E! TV’s Fashion Police.

Revolving Door: It Took CNN Less Than 48 Hours To Hire Comey’s Assistant
Revolving Door: It Took CNN Less Than 48 Hours To Hire Comey’s Assistant

The former FBI agent who announced his retirement from the federal agency in a New York Times column Friday after claiming the "relentless attacks on the bureau" made it "impossible" to continue worki
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: