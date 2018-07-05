Crime
Revolutionary War reenactment underway as 8 shot in Chicago ‘since yesterday’
Well, 4th of July is off to an awful start in Chicago:
Eight people were shot in in the city Tuesday and Wednesday morning as Chicago police prepared for the Fourth of July holiday by deploying extra patrols.
Among those shot were a man killed by police officers on the West Side and two men shot and injured by a business owner when they tried to rob the establishment.– READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
twitchy.com