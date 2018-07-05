True Pundit

Revolutionary War reenactment underway as 8 shot in Chicago ‘since yesterday’

Well, 4th of July is off to an awful start in Chicago:

Eight people were shot in in the city Tuesday and Wednesday morning as Chicago police prepared for the Fourth of July holiday by deploying extra patrols.

Among those shot were a man killed by police officers on the West Side and two men shot and injured by a business owner when they tried to rob the establishment.READ MORE

Stay safe, everyone.

