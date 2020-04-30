REVERSE: Dems Give In, House Will NOT Return To Session Next Week

House Democratic leadership gave in to their caucus Tuesday, and now say that they will not return to work on May 4th as expected and, instead, will delay the next session of Congress indefinitely.

‘House Majority Leader announces the US House will not be returning on May 4, as initially planned,” NBC News reported Tuesday morning, just after Politico reported that the House planned to come back into session as expected, despite something of a Democratic rebellion. “After speaking with the House physician on Monday, said ‘we made a judgment that we will not come back next week.’”

“The House will not come back to Washington next week, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer told reporters Tuesday, reversing an announcement he made on a Democratic Caucus conference call the previous day,” NBC continued, in an additional story.

“The change of course comes as members expressed concern about returning to Washington while some areas in the region are developing into coronavirus hot spots,” the outlet said. “Hoyer said the decision to delay the return, which had been briefly scheduled for May 4, came after he talked with the Capitol physician, who said he recommended against taking the risk involved in members returning.” – READ MORE

