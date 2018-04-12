REVENGE PORN: Stormy Daniels ‘Cooperating’ With Feds After FBI Raids

The juicy “Porn Star and the President” saga got a whole lot juicier this week with the FBI’s dramatic raid on the offices and home of the man at the center of the legal battle, President Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

Among the reasons for the high-profile investigation of Cohen is his payment of $130,000 to Stormy Daniels, the porn star who claims to have had a one-night stand with Trump back in 2006 and was paid “hush money” 10 years later for her signature on a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) she now says is invalid.

According to NBC News, Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford) is “cooperating” with the feds in their investigation of her legal opponent, Cohen:

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels is cooperating with federal investigators looking into a $130,000 payment she received from President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, multiple sources familiar with the proceedings told NBC News.

The cooperation is in connection with a broader federal probe of the attorney, Michael Cohen, which triggered a raid on his office and hotel room on Monday. – READ MORE

