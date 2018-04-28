True Pundit

Jordan Peterson Has A New Fan — It Proves That Conservatives Are Changing The Culture

A new tweet containing a video posted by Kanye West shows the rapper had his browser opened to a video by massively-influential conservative professor and speaker Dr. Jordan Peterson.

At the top left, a tab reads, “Why You Need Art in Your Life,” which is the title of a video of a Dr. Peterson lecture.

 

The culture war is alive and well, my friends. – READ MORE

A new tweet containing a video posted by Kanye West shows the rapper had his browser opened to a video by massively-influential conservative professor and speaker Dr. Jordan Peterson.

