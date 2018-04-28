Entertainment Politics
Jordan Peterson Has A New Fan — It Proves That Conservatives Are Changing The Culture
A new tweet containing a video posted by Kanye West shows the rapper had his browser opened to a video by massively-influential conservative professor and speaker Dr. Jordan Peterson.
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 26, 2018
At the top left, a tab reads, “Why You Need Art in Your Life,” which is the title of a video of a Dr. Peterson lecture.
Kanye is now watching Jordan Peterson videos pic.twitter.com/0favJHdTBT
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) April 26, 2018
First comedians, now rappers… My plan for world domination is preceding apace. https://t.co/QoDU40us5P
— Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) April 26, 2018
The culture war is alive and well, my friends. – READ MORE
