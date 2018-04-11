REVEALED: How Much Cosby Paid Accuser To Keep Quiet

Opening arguments in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault retrial revealed for the first time that the actor paid $3.4 million to his accuser to keep quiet, according to ABC News.

Prosecutors got right down to business Monday, sharing the payoff amount the 80-year-old actor gave to the Andrea Constand to hush up about her accusations that he drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2004 in a 2006 civil suit. That suit was unsealed in 2015.

Cosby now stands trial for a second time for those same allegations. The case was declared a mistrial last year after the jury failed to reach a verdict following six days of deliberation.

“The evidence in this case will show that Andrea Constand didn’t come to us. What happened was, after this gets released, we go to her. And we ask if she’s willing to help the commonwealth,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele shared with the jury, as he spent his time playing defense to upcoming arguments from the Cosby’s team. – READ MORE

