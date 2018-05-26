Revealed: Fusion GPS Closely Tied to Russian Lobbyist at Trump Jr. Meeting

New York — Email Transcripts And Other Information Disclosed In Testimony Released By The Senate Judiciary Committee Reveals A Significant Relationship Between Russian-born Washington Lobbyist Rinat Akhmetshi And The Controversial Fusion Gps Firm That Produced The Infamous, Largely Discredited Anti-trump Dossier.

Akhmetshi was one of the participants at the June 9, 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with President Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. and other campaign officials.

The meeting has been the subject of much news media coverage related to unsubstantiated and collapsing claims of collusion with Russia. All meeting participants generally agree the confab focused largely on the Magnitsky Act, which sanctions Russian officials accused of involvement in the death of a Russian tax accountant, as well as talk about a Russian tax evasion scheme and alleged connections to the Democratic National Committee.

Trump Jr. previously explained that he took the meeting thinking it was about “opposition research” on Hillary Clinton and was disappointed that it wasn’t.

The Russia collusion conspiracy was sparked by the dossier produced by Fusion GPS, which was paid for its anti-Trump work by Trump’s primary political opponents, namely Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) via the Perkins Coie law firm. – READ MORE

