Reuters: Is There A ‘Glass Ceiling For Dogs’?

Social justice activists have found a new pet cause: the patriarchal oppression of canines.

Writing for Reuters, Stephanie Kelly highlights how male-dominated the field of dog shows have become and asks, Is there a “glass ceiling for dogs?” The primary root of the patriarchal problem is that females eventually have to retire in order to breed puppies, whereas the male dogs can “keep competing for years.”

Gail Miller Bisher, a spokeswoman for the Westminster Kennel Club, said the winning female German shepherd from last year’s Westminster competition, Rumor, will not be returning this year after becoming a mom.

“Now she won’t show again, she’s done,” said Bisher. “But males can keep going. They can be used as stud and continue showing and keep their coat and keep their shape of body and all that.”

Because of this unfair truth of biology, female dogs have taken home the award for Best In Show at Westminster just 39 times, a little over half the number of times male dogs have won (71). The gender inequity is also evident in the number of competitors this year: 1,220 females vs. 1,699 males. – READ MORE

