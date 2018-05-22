Reuters claims Giuliani ‘made up’ end date for Mueller probe

President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani made up the Sept. 1 deadline he said special counsel Robert Mueller had placed on Mueller’s investigation into whether Trump obstructed the Russia investigation, a source familiar with the investigation told Reuters.

The source called the deadline “entirely made up” and “another apparent effort to pressure the special counsel to hasten the end of his work,” Reuters reported.

The source went on to say that Mueller will wrap up the probe when “he thinks he’s turned over every rock.”

“He’ll wrap it up when he thinks he’s turned over every rock, and when that is will depend on how cooperative witnesses, persons of interest and maybe even some targets are, if any of those emerge, and on what new evidence he finds, not on some arbitrary, first-of-the-month deadline one of the president’s attorneys cooks up,” the source said. – READ MORE

