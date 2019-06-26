Retired U.S. General Announces U.S. Senate Run As A Republican In This State

A brigadier-general who served 36 years with the U.S. Army and received two awards for valor, five Bronze Star medals, and two Purple Hearts is running as the GOP candidate to replace New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.

Brigadier-General Don Bolduc, a lifelong Republican, led one of the first groups in Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks in Southern Afghanistan. His record includes serving as Commander, Combined Joint Special Operations Component Commander in Afghanistan, as Deputy Director for US Africa Command (USAFRICOM) and as Special Operations Command-Africa (COMSOCAFRICA).



Bolduc has relentlessly advocated on behalf of veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress (PTS). While admitting he had fought against PTS himself, his efforts on behalf of others earned him the nicknames “Captain America” and “Everyone’s General” by his fellow officers and soldiers. – READ MORE