Retired rear admiral sounds alarm on Navy’s combat readiness: The focus must return to ‘warfighting’

Retired Rear Adm. Mark Montgomery, who helped prepare a scathing report on the U.S. Navy’s training priorities, argued on “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday that “the focus on warfighting needs to be job one.”

The new report, which was conducted at the direction of Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Reps. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., Jim Banks, R-Ind., and Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, details a culture of bureaucracy that has shifted away from warfighting.

The authors, including Montgomery, “conducted long-form interviews with numerous active-duty and recently retired or detached officers and enlisted personnel about their insights into the culture of the United States Navy following a series of high-profile and damaging operational failures in the Navy’s Surface Warfare community,” the report noted.

The report noted that one anonymous lieutenant currently on active duty said, “Sometimes I think we care more about whether we have enough diversity officers than if we’ll survive a fight with the Chinese navy.”

“It’s criminal. They think my only value is as a black woman. But you cut our ship open with a missile and we’ll all bleed the same color,” the lieutenant continued. – READ MORE

