Retired abortion doctor: I’ve killed more people than Ted Bundy (VIDEO)

In a chilling conversation on “The Van Maren Show,” a doctor said she deeply regrets having performed 500 to 1,000 abortions throughout her career: “I killed a lot more people than Ted Bundy.”

The retired OB-GYN, Dr. Kathi Aultman, told host Jonathon Van Maren that her first ethical concerns came during her medical training when she realized she was attempting to save unborn babies who were the same age as those she was aborting. “That was the only time that I had reservations, but I was able to tuck it in the back of my brain and forget about it. It wasn’t until I had my baby that I began to see the fetus as a human being for the first time.”

Dr. Aultman, is now a national advocate for pro-life legislation. She has testified before Congress, including at the “End Infanticide: Examining the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act” hearing.

In an interview with the Daily Signal, Dr. Aultman said her mind changed on abortion when she realized the practice dehumanizes unborn babies in a fashion similar to the horrors perpetrated by Germany Nazis. – READ MORE