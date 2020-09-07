Restaurants Side With Protesters After Protesters Chase Customers Out Of Establishment

On Friday night, restaurant-goers were targeted by left-wing Black Lives Matter protesters who chased customers out of establishments and flipped over patrons’ dinner plates in Rochester, New York, as evidenced by video footage.

The restaurants, however, are siding with the protesters, emphasizing how apparently little monetary damage the demonstrations caused and outright dismissing the terrorizing of their customers.

Protesters and violent rioting erupted in the city during the week over the death of Daniel Prude, a 41-year-old black man who died about a week after an interaction with the Rochester Police Department (RPD).

“Despite what videos might depict, we lost some glassware last night. You can not deny the anger and hurt our community is feeling right now. As always, the actions of a few agitators are amplified louder and louder as videos are shared and conclusions are drawn. We, now and always, stand with those standing against injustice. Stay safe. Listen. Love.

Ever better.”

“Three restaurants that were affected by Friday night’s protests over the death of Daniel Prude released statements on Saturday acknowledging they did have some property damage while voicing support for the peaceful protestors,” News 10 WHEC reported Saturday. – READ MORE

