Restaurant with Robotic Chefs Is a Huge Hit

People can purchase a healthy rice bowl with choice of vegetables like brussels sprouts, quinoa, kale, sweet potatoes, and others at a new Boston restaurant, and it’s made by a robot.

Spyce is a fast-paced restaurant founded by four MIT students and Daniel Boulud, a Michelin-starred chef, to provide healthy food at a cheap price to customers.

Every bowl costs the same: $7.50. Customers order and customize their food using a touch-screen kiosk, but the real draw is the seven buzzing machines sitting behind the kiosks that make their order.

“The openness of the design was something we knew we wanted from the beginning,” said Brady Knight, a co-founder and engineer.

“It is kind of a show. It’s fun to see what’s going on behind the scenes. We didn’t want to hide anything because we think what we made is pretty cool.”

One key difference between employing people and using machines, Knight said, is “our robot doesn’t get sick.” It even cleans itself.

The founders estimate that the machines can dish out 200 meals an hour with only four people working. – READ MORE

