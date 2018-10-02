Restaurant where anti-Kavanaugh protesters disrupted Ted Cruz’s dinner hires security

The upscale Italian restaurant Fiola has hired security guards after protesters confronted Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and his wife, Heidi, as they prepared to dine there.

“We are trying to run a restaurant that was besieged this week with the sort of vitriol that is the story of divided politics in America now,” the owners of Fiola, located in downtown Washington, D.C., said in an email to customers.

The owners said staff would be re-trained on how to deal with similar instances and went on to implore customers to keep dining there. They described the current situation as a “PR disaster.”

“We promise that Fiola is better than ever, and with your support we will emerge from this challenge quickly,” they wrote. – READ MORE

The owner of a Washington, D.C. restaurant where Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and his wife were heckled by a group of protesters earlier this week, said staffers have received “life-threatening” messages in the wake of the incident.

“Personally, I am blessed to work with the staff who have handled the harassment and life-threatening messages we and our families have received in the wake of the event,” Fabio Trabocchi, the owner, said in a statement on Wednesday posted to Twitter. “They have shown remarkable grit and calm, It is scary to hear anger directed at you and those you love — I am lucky to work with brave people who respect our work.”

Cruz and his wife were dining at Fiola on Monday when a group appeared to chastise the Senator over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who is facing multiple sexual assault allegations. Two one-minute video clips were posted to the Twitter page of a group called “Smash Racism DC,” where protesters could be heard chanting, “We believe survivors!”

An activist shouted can be hear shouting “Sexist, racist, anti-gay!” while a woman quizzed the Texas GOP senator whether he believes the women making the allegations against Kavanaugh. The federal judge has denied all allegations made against him. – READ MORE