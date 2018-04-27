Respected Conservative Mag: CIA Director Colluded with Foreign Powers To Destroy Trump

When the lefty British newspaper The Guardian published an article earlier this month touting the role of British intelligence agencies in fomenting suspicions that the Donald Trump campaign had been aided by Russia, The Guardian editors were no doubt hoping to feed Americans doubts about the duly elected president.

But a writer for the conservative magazine American Spectator had an entirely different take on it — and argued it points the finger back at the kind of “Deep State” obstruction to the Trump administration that Trump supporters have been warning about since before Trump’s inauguration.

In an April 19 piece, Spectator writer George Neumayr wrote that The Guardian had unintentionally provided proof that former CIA Director John Brennan was using any weapon that came to hand to try to ensure the election of Hillary Clinton in 2016 — and keep his own job.

“John Brennan’s CIA operated like a branch office of the Hillary campaign, leaking out mentions of this bogus investigation to the press in the hopes of inflicting maximum political damage on Trump,” Neumayr wrote.

According to The Guardian report from April 13, the British Government Communications Headquarters (an outfit better known as “GCHQ,” devoted to gathering intelligence through electronic signals monitoring) learned in 2015 of “‘interactions’ between figures connected to Trump and known or suspected Russian agents.

GCHQ gathered more information over the next six months with the help of other countries — Western nations as well as the former Soviet republic of Estonia.

That information was passed to Brennan — then still heading the CIA — in the summer of 2016. And, according to Neumayr, Brennan wasted no time passing it on to lawmakers from both parties, probably in hopes of it leaking to the media. – READ MORE

