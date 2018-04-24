Resistance meltdown over EPA chief Scott Pruitt’s Earth Day tweet MIGHT hasten global warming

The Environmental Protection Agency and its administration Scott Pruitt observed Earth Day this way:

As Americans, we desire that future generations inherit a clean, healthy environment that supports a thriving economy and we have made great progress improving air quality, cleaning up contaminated lands, and ensuring our bodies of water are safe for recreation and commerce. pic.twitter.com/zRL7oqAn25 — U.S. EPA (@EPA) April 22, 2018

And from the “guess what happened next” department, we find triggering. So much triggering:

Screw off

Ur actions will hurt millions

You are killing this planet

Ruining water

Polluting the air

Destroying regs that kept us healthy….#FirePruitt#FirePruitt https://t.co/3ScjFyzkt6 — WeThePeople🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@PrincessBravato) April 22, 2018

This is like when the husband who beats you up all the time gives you flowers for your birthday. https://t.co/VYKMDL7I1p — Sophie Rapp (@SophieSRapp) April 22, 2018

– READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1