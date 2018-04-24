Science
Resistance meltdown over EPA chief Scott Pruitt’s Earth Day tweet MIGHT hasten global warming
The Environmental Protection Agency and its administration Scott Pruitt observed Earth Day this way:
As Americans, we desire that future generations inherit a clean, healthy environment that supports a thriving economy and we have made great progress improving air quality, cleaning up contaminated lands, and ensuring our bodies of water are safe for recreation and commerce. pic.twitter.com/zRL7oqAn25
— U.S. EPA (@EPA) April 22, 2018
And from the “guess what happened next” department, we find triggering. So much triggering:
No. You don’t get to wish us a happy #EarthDay18, @EPAScottPruitt. Here’s just a few of the reasons why:https://t.co/6xdgjSWJfChttps://t.co/6XwXT83C4Xhttps://t.co/ojRqxPvE8Ehttps://t.co/m14dLBxLuuhttps://t.co/ypIQe0S8wQ#BootPruitt https://t.co/D444Dc1OJM
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 22, 2018
Screw off
Ur actions will hurt millions
You are killing this planet
Ruining water
Polluting the air
Destroying regs that kept us healthy….#FirePruitt#FirePruitt https://t.co/3ScjFyzkt6
— WeThePeople🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@PrincessBravato) April 22, 2018
This is like when the husband who beats you up all the time gives you flowers for your birthday. https://t.co/VYKMDL7I1p
— Sophie Rapp (@SophieSRapp) April 22, 2018