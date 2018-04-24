View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Science

Resistance meltdown over EPA chief Scott Pruitt’s Earth Day tweet MIGHT hasten global warming

Posted on by
Share:

The Environmental Protection Agency and its administration Scott Pruitt observed Earth Day this way:

And from the “guess what happened next” department, we find triggering. So much triggering:

READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Resistance meltdown over EPA chief Scott Pruitt's Earth Day tweet MIGHT hasten global warming
Resistance meltdown over EPA chief Scott Pruitt's Earth Day tweet MIGHT hasten global warming

Take cover!

twitchy.com twitchy.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: