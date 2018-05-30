#RESISTANCE: Man Tries to Burn American Flag Blanket, Starts 5-Acre Wildfire

Authorities in Washington state are investigating a wildfire that apparently grew from a suspect’s attempt at a political statement.

According to KIRO, Grant County Fire District 13 responded to the fire call in Ephrata at around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators say the source of blaze, which scorched five acres, is believed to be a blanket with an American flag design that was set on fire in the field near Ephrata Airport.

Emergency personnel were reportedly able to contain and extinguish the fire before it threatened any structures. There were no reported injuries associated with the incident.

Nevertheless, local authorities are treating the investigation seriously, as indicated in a Facebook post by the county’s fire agency.

“We assisted Your Ephrata Firefighters yesterday about 6PM near the airport for a 5 acre fire,” the Grant County Fire District reported. “The fire ignited after a man tried to burn an American flag blanket which then spread to wildland.” – READ MORE

$1,956 of $10,000 raised