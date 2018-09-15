Resilient flag shredded by Florence off NC coast ‘represents who we are as America’

Richard Neal, the owner of a bed-and-breakfast 32 miles off the coast of North Carolina in old Coast Guard tower, says he fielded several angry calls from veterans as Hurricane Florence approached.

That’s because his B&B at Frying Pan Tower is also the home of one of the many Explore.org live cams that have been documenting the storm as it rumbled toward the Carolina coast.

And also because, that live footage at times has shown the tower’s American flag, being shredded by the devastating rain and wind the storm is bringing with it.

“They told me, ‘this is disrespectful,’ and that I need to get out there and replace the flag right then,” Neal told McClatchy. “In the hurricane.”

"It was then that I realized that you can't make everyone happy, so I moved the feed back to showing the flag again. Because even if it was against flag protocol, that flag represents who we are as America. We get beat up, battered during hard times, but we stay up, stay at it through the storm."