Residents Within Seattle’s CHAZ at a Loss: ‘I’m Mainly Scared Because I Know Cops Won’t Come’

Residents living within the confines of the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), otherwise known as the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest Area (CHOP) — a six-block area within the city of Seattle established by self-described anarchists, Black Lives Matter activists, and Antifa members — are expressing concerns and fear over the implications the movement has had on their everyday lives, forcing some to flee the area.

“I’m mainly scared because I know cops won’t come, I know fire trucks can’t come in. No government has even contacted any residents,” one neighbor of the area told KIRO 7, explaining that he and others are staying in other areas — from friends’ homes to hotels — due to their mounting concerns.

“I was protesting prior to the opening of CHOP or CHAZ but now I don’t know what I’m really supporting if I were to go to CHAZ or linger around, because it’s a different movement,” the man, who chose to remain unidentified, added.

“Even if I want to move out, I can’t move out because I can’t even bring a moving truck there,” he told the outlet. “Hence why I moved to a hotel yesterday; I’ll be staying there for at least a week but I have no idea what’s next.”

He is not alone in his concerns. John McDermott, co-owner of Car Tender on Capitol Hill, explained this week that he called 911 several times to report a burglary and claimed that no one showed up. – READ MORE

