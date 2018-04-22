Security
Resident Smells Home Invasion Suspect’s Cologne, Shoots Him Dead
A Greenville, South Carolina, resident smelled a home invasion suspect’s cologne, followed the smell to a closet, and shot the suspect dead.
The incident occurred around 8:25 a.m. Friday morning.
Greenville News reports that the woman took her children to school, returned to her residence, and sensed that someone was in her apartment. There was an “unusual smell, an odor, cologne or whatever.”
The woman’s uncle, Douglas Sweeney, said his niece began going room to room in the apartment then opened a closet door and “there he was.” The woman shot the intrusion suspect on the spot.
Read more at breitbart.com
Breitbart