Republicans who voted to convict Trump face backlash at home

Republican senators who voted to convict former President Donald Trump on Saturday in the Senate impeachment trial on the charge of inciting an insurrection are already facing backlash in their home states.

The seven GOP senators who joined with all Democrats in finding Trump guilty were: Sens. Richard Burr of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

The Louisiana GOP said Saturday that it unanimously voted to censure Cassidy because of his vote.

“Our Constitution and our country is more important than any one person. I voted to convict President Trump because he is guilty,” Cassidy said on Twitter Saturday night.

The Pennsylvania GOP criticized Toomey on Saturday night.

“This post-presidency impeachment proceeding was an unconstitutional theft of time and energy that did absolutely nothing to unify or help the American people,” PAGOP Chairman Lawrence Tabas said in a statement. “I share the disappointment of many of our grassroots leaders and volunteers over Senator Toomey’s vote today. The vote to acquit was the constitutionally correct outcome.” – READ MORE

