Republicans want public testimony from whistleblower after storming closed-door Trump impeachment session

Hours after dozens of Republicans stormed a closed-door deposition in a secure area and disrupted Democrats’ Trump impeachment inquiry, top House GOP leaders pushed Democrats for more transparency, including public testimony from the whistleblower at the center of the probe. In an initial letter Wednesday to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, Republican lawmakers Jim Jordan of Ohio, Devin Nunes of California and Michael McCaul of Texas pushed for the whistleblower to come out of hiding so that his or her “sources and credibility” can be “fully assessed.”

The three Republicans noted that Schiff had previously promised the whistleblower would provide “unfiltered” testimony “very soon” concerning an Aug. 12 complaint. But, the Republicans charged, Schiff “reversed course” after reports of the whistleblower’s potential political bias surfaced. – READ MORE

Just hours after dozens of House Republicans stormed a closed-door deposition in a secure area and disrupted Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, House Oversight Committee ranking member Jim Jordan kept the pressure on Democrats by pushing for more transparency — including public testimony from the whistleblower at the center of the probe.

In an initial letter to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff on Wednesday, Jordan — joined by House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes and Foreign Affairs Committee ranking member Michael McCaul — called for the whistleblower to come out of hiding, so that his or her “sources and credibility” can be “fully assessed.”

The committee chairs noted that Schiff had previously promised that the whistleblower would provide “unfiltered” testimony “very soon” concerning an Aug. 12 complaint.

But, the Republicans charged, Schiff abruptly “reversed course” after reports of the whistleblower’s potential political bias emerged, along with evidence that Democratic congressional committee staff had spoken to the whistleblower before the complaint was filed. – READ MORE