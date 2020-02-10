Republicans To EXPUNGE Democrats’ Impeachment Of Trump If They Win House Back, Report Says

Multiple top Republican lawmakers are reportedly considering expunging Democrats’ partisan articles of impeachment from President Donald Trump’s record if they take back the House in the upcoming elections in November.

The New York Post reported: “If McCarthy (R-Calif.) does indeed take the gavel from Pelosi (D-Calif.) in 2021, he will hold immense power to pass legislation — and a vote on expungement almost certainly would yield party-line support.”

“This is the fastest, weakest, most political impeachment in history,” McCarthy told The Post. “I don’t think it should stay on the books.”

The House of Representatives should EXPUNGE this sham impeachment in January 2021! This was absolutely disgusting what Pelosi and Schiff just dragged our country through. The end is near not only for impeachment, but hopefully also for their abusive grip on their gavels. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) February 2, 2020

“I think we take the majority, some of the key priorities for us are infrastructure, lowering prescription drugs and others. But I think when you look at what the Democrats have done, I also think we have to get to the bottom of it,” McCarthy continued. “There’s still an 18th transcript that was never released about the inspector general. It’s interesting to know, in there there was 179 pages, did Adam Schiff know the whistleblower? Did he meet with the whistleblower? I think a lot of questions are raised about whether that individual, Adam Schiff, was a fact witness.” – READ MORE

