Republicans Say They May Call No Witnesses During Senate Trial

As the House Judiciary Committee prepares for its mark-up session for two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, Senate Republicans have indicated that they might decline their right to call any witnesses during a trial in the upper chamber.

While Trump has indicated that he would like to see former Vice President Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) testify, some Republican senators said they would prefer a speedy trial.

Sen. John Thune (R-S.D) told reporters he thinks that Republicans, as well as Democrats, do not want to deal with a drawn-out fight over picking witnesses.

“I think a protracted period where there are motions to call witnesses offered by both sides and lots of votes … is not going to be terribly popular with either side. I think there’s going to be a desire to wrap this up in at least somewhat of a timely way. There’s going to be a lot of people who I think are going to say, ‘I don’t really want to drag this on.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told the Washington Examiner he hopes that the Senate does not call witnesses because he wants to “end this thing.” – READ MORE