Republicans Say They Can’t View Impeachment Documents Without A Democrat Staffer Present

Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee say they have been barred from viewing classified documents relating to Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump unless a Democratic staffer is present.

The 21 Republican members sent a letter to Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Tuesday protesting the rule imposed on them by the California Democrat, who is leading the impeachment proceedings as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee:

To date, your Ukraine ‘joint investigation’ has operated almost exclusively within the jurisdiction of the Committee on Foreign Affairs,” the group, led by Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas, wrote. “So I was shocked to be informed yesterday that you will not be providing deposition and interview transcripts from this supposed ‘joint inquiry’ to the Foreign Affairs Committee. Your staff claims that the only way we will have access to the transcripts is in your offices, during designated hours, under the personal supervision and monitoring of a majority staffer.

The Republicans wrote that it is “outrageous and unjustifiable to deny us those basic documents, which are critical to our ability to meaningfully prepare for and participate in this investigation.” The members wrote that they required “the same access to the same documents in the same format, as is enjoyed by you and your staff.”

The members added that the Foreign Affairs Committee has “a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF), a classified computer system, and a full-time non-partisan Security Officer.” – READ MORE