Republicans refuse to wear masks on House floor in protest of ​Pelosi mandate

Several Republicans refused to wear their masks on the House floor Tuesday afternoon in a rebellion against Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) refusal to lift the mandate, despite the threat of hefty fines for the rule violation.

Politico reported ahead of the protest that Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.) announced during a GOP conference meeting earlier in the day that he is “done” wearing masks, and will refuse to wear one on the House floor.

Mast confirmed his plan to the outlet, and said “many” of his colleagues agreed to do the same.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) tweeted from the House floor later, “We’ve had enough. We are refusing to wear our masks on the floor during this vote in spite of Pelosi’s threat to take $500 from each of us. Her rule is not based on science. All you need to know is the mask rule has only ever applied to members when they can be seen on TV !”

We’ve had enough. We are refusing to wear our masks on the floor during this vote in spite of Pelosi’s threat to take $500 from each of us. Her rule is not based on science. All you need to know is the mask rule has only ever applied to members when they can be seen on TV ! — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 18, 2021

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) later tweeted out a photo of herself along with Reps. Mary Miller (R-Ill.), Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) and Massie declaring, “#FreeYourFace Masks are oppressive and nothing but a political tool. End the oppression!” – READ MORE

