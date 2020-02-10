Republicans raise $117 million throughout Trump’s impeachment

The Republican National Committee just revealed that they brought in an astounding $117 million through online fundraising during Democrats’ attempts to impeach President Donald Trump.

The money was raised through the RNC’s “Stop the Madness” campaign, which was promoted through TV and digital ads after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in September that the House would launch an impeachment inquiry into Trump.

The ads continued to run until Trump was acquitted by the Senate on Wednesday, according to McClatchy.

RNC spokesman Rick Gorka said that the ads cost $11.3 million to make and garnered 460 million impressions, and he added that the money raised will be used to invest in states Trump lost in 2016 but hopes to win in 2020.

“With the additional financial support, we are actively looking at additional ways to expand the map beyond our historic field program already in place,” Gorka wrote. “It also is putting Democrats in a tough place. The Democrats did not see the money and energy like we did and it is costing them every day.” – READ MORE

