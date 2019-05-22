Republicans Pull in Record-Breaking April, $61.8 Million Donations for 2019-2020 Cycle

The Republican National Committee (RNC) has realized a record-breaking $15.9 million take for April and huge numbers so far for the 2019-2020 campaign, even as all the media is focused on the two dozen Democrats vying for president.

The RNC has seen several record hauls this year. Before the big April numbers, the RNC also pulled in a record $45.8 million in the first quarter of the year. It all adds to the $61.8 million raised for the 2019-2020 campaign, Fox News reported.

The RNC noted that it is debt-free. On the other hand, the Democrat Party claimed that it is $6.6 million in debt, Fox said. Last year the party noted it was a whopping $18 million in debt after winning the House of Representatives in 2018. – READ MORE

