Republicans propose bill to fire Fauci amid growing discontent with top Biden medical officials

As discontent with top Biden health officials among many in and out of the GOP grows, a group of House Republicans will introduce a bill Wednesday to effectively fire top U.S. epidemiologist Anthony Fauci.

Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, is behind the bill officially titled the Fauci’s Incompetence Requires Early Dismissal (FIRED) Act. Fox News first obtained the bill ahead of its introduction Wednesday. Its co-sponsors include Reps. Chip Roy, R-Texas, Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., and Ralph Norman, R-S.C.

“Few people have earned their termination more visibly,” Davidson said in a statement to Fox News. “His excessively long tenure is emblematic of Eisenhower’s farewell address caution against scientific-technical elite steering the country for their own ends — at odds with truth and the national interest.”

The bill would impose a retroactive 12-year term limit on the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Fauci’s official post. The top scientist has held the job since 1984, so if the bill were to be signed into law he would be forced out of his job.

Of course, Davidson’s bill almost certainly has no chance of being signed into law. Even if Democrats in Congress were to support it and it made it through the House and Senate — a prospect that is beyond remote — President Biden would presumably veto it.

Biden’s White House has defended Fauci and its other medical experts and their elevated role in the administration. Counselor to the President Jeff Zients, when the administration recommended a pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, said the White House is letting “science agencies to lead with science” because political White House officials “bring nothing to the table.” – READ MORE

