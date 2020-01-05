Republicans Laud Trump for Strike on ‘Pre-Eminent Sponsor of Terrorism’

Republican lawmakers praised President Donald Trump for authorizing the airstrike that killed Iran’s top general Qasim Soleimani.

While Democratic lawmakers expressed concern that the strike could lead to armed conflict with Iran, Republicans praised Trump for authorizing the strike that killed “the wold’s pre-eminent sponsor of terrorism.”

“Tonight’s a good night,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) wrote in a tweet on Thursday night. “Soleimani, the world’s pre-eminent sponsor of terrorism, is now dead. He spent decades spreading death and destruction across the region.”

Soleimani was the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force— a shadowy organization that was designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. in 2007.

While Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) questioned whether Trump had fully considered the ramifications of the strike, Crenshaw defended it as “a response to aggression a deterrent to future attacks.” – READ MORE