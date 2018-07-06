‘Republicans Have My Support’: NY Dem Slams Schumer, Says Party ‘Betraying’ American Values

A longtime Democratic New York State lawmaker ripped Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), declaring that he will support the GOP until Schumer can “restore sanity and honesty” to the party.

Hikind, who is not running for re-election, wrote on Facebook that Schumer, who is also from Brooklyn, “omitted vital information” about the economy, potential peace with North Korea and low unemployment.