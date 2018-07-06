Politics
‘Republicans Have My Support’: NY Dem Slams Schumer, Says Party ‘Betraying’ American Values
A longtime Democratic New York State lawmaker ripped Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), declaring that he will support the GOP until Schumer can “restore sanity and honesty” to the party.
Hikind, who is not running for re-election, wrote on Facebook that Schumer, who is also from Brooklyn, “omitted vital information” about the economy, potential peace with North Korea and low unemployment.
“Senator Schumer, in your letter you promise to fight for Democratic values and go on at great length to fully villainize the current administration,” Hikind wrote.
“You forgot to tell us about the economy. As good as it’s been, economists expect even more growth through the end of the year.”
Hikind said the Democratic Party is “betraying the ideals that our party once stood for — American values.”
“As a fellow Democrat, I ask you to work to restore sanity and honesty to our party,” Hikind wrote in response. “Until then, I’m afraid the Republicans have my support.”- READ MORE
